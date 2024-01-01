Job Summary

A Forklift Operator is responsible for operating industrial trucks to load and unload materials and deliveries and move them to and from storage areas, machines, and loading docks. This role is critical in warehouse operations, ensuring the efficient and safe handling of products and materials.

Responsibilities

Material Handling

Operate forklifts to move materials throughout the facility.

Load and unload goods from trucks and other transportation vehicles.

Transport materials to designated areas in the warehouse or production facility.

Inventory Management

Ensure accurate placement and organization of products in storage locations.

Perform routine inventory counts and update records as necessary.

Monitor stock levels and report discrepancies to supervisors.

Equipment Maintenance

Conduct daily inspections of forklifts and other material handling equipment.

Report any mechanical issues or damages to equipment immediately.

Perform minor maintenance tasks such as checking fluid levels and tire pressure.

Safety Compliance

Adhere to all safety guidelines and protocols while operating forklifts.

Ensure loads are secured properly before transportation.

Maintain a clean and hazard-free work environment.

Documentation and Reporting

Complete and maintain accurate logs and records of material movements.

Prepare reports on inventory levels, damaged goods, and other relevant information.

Coordinate with warehouse and production staff to ensure smooth workflow.

Requirements and Skills

Knowledge of warehouse operations and safety procedures.

Ability to operate forklifts and other material-handling equipment.

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Good communication and teamwork abilities.

Physical ability to lift heavy materials and work in a physically demanding environment.

Education, Experience, and Licensing