Job Summary

The Emergency Room Technician (ER Tech) plays a critical role in delivering emergency care within a hospital emergency room setting. Working alongside healthcare professionals such as registered nurses and doctors, the ER Technician assists with various medical procedures, monitors patients' vital signs, and provides essential support in the treatment of emergency cases. This job title is crucial in ensuring that patient care is timely and effective, contributing to the overall success of the emergency department. An ER Tech job demands competency in a wide range of clinical and administrative tasks that help maintain the smooth operation of the ER.

Responsibilities

Patient Care Support

Assist in triaging patients by collecting patients' vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, and temperature, and recording patient information for medical records.

Provide basic care like wound care, applying splints, and safely transporting patients within the ER or to other departments.

Aid in patient stabilization, including resuscitation efforts and monitoring patients during critical interventions.

Emergency Response

Assist healthcare teams during emergencies, preparing necessary equipment for advanced life support and responding to patient needs.

Perform EKGs, and phlebotomy procedures to assist in diagnostics, and help administer treatments under the supervision of a registered nurse or physician.

Equipment Setup and Maintenance

Ensure all medical tools, such as catheters, canes, and orthopedic supports, are set up and maintained for patient use.

Monitor and replenish ER supplies, ensuring items like oxygen tanks, splints, and IV kits are always ready for use.

Documentation and Records

Accurately document patient care, including vital signs, procedures, and medications in the medical records.

Assist with patient admissions and discharges, ensuring all required patient records are updated in the hospital's system.

Communication and Coordination

Relay important information between healthcare professionals to ensure teamwork in providing optimal patient care.

Help in the transportation of patients, ensuring safe transfer from the emergency room to other departments or units as needed.

Clerical Support

Provide administrative assistance such as answering phones, updating patient information, and scheduling follow-up care.

Ensure medical records are up-to-date and handled according to hospital policy.

Requirements and Skills

Familiarity with emergency medical procedures, including basic patient care techniques used in the medical field.

Current BLS certification is required, with preference given to those also holding Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification, as per American Heart Association standards.

Proficient in using medical equipment such as EKGs, and able to perform phlebotomy, take blood pressure, and other patient care tasks.

Effective verbal and written communication for interacting with patients and the healthcare team.

Strong ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment while maintaining problem-solving skills.

Able to lift and move patients, stand for long periods, and assist with physically demanding tasks.

Completion of an accredited ER Tech training program is preferred.

Ability to remain calm and composed during high-stress situations, typical in an emergency room.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements