Job Summary

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) plays a vital role in healthcare facilities by offering essential assistance to the healthcare team and helping ensure efficient operations. CNAs perform day-to-day patient care tasks, from assisting with activities of daily living (ADLs) like toileting, grooming, and eating, to measuring vital signs such as blood pressure. They maintain a clean and safe patient environment to promote well-being in long-term care or nursing care settings.