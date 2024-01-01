Here's a sample job description for a Case Manager that you can use within your organization. Feel free to download and modify this template to suit your internal needs.
A Case Manager plays a key role in delivering case management services by assessing client needs, developing and implementing treatment plans, and connecting individuals to appropriate social services and healthcare resources. The case manager works closely with service providers to ensure clients receive comprehensive support, addressing issues such as mental health, disabilities, and substance abuse. This role requires strong communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and a deep understanding of social work or a related field to promote the client’s well-being.
Hiring a new case manager? Struggling to maintain employee records? Find an easier way to manage staff.