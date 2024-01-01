Job Summary

A Case Manager plays a key role in delivering case management services by assessing client needs, developing and implementing treatment plans, and connecting individuals to appropriate social services and healthcare resources. The case manager works closely with service providers to ensure clients receive comprehensive support, addressing issues such as mental health, disabilities, and substance abuse. This role requires strong communication skills, problem-solving abilities, and a deep understanding of social work or a related field to promote the client’s well-being.

Responsibilities

Assessment and Care Planning

Conduct thorough assessments to identify patient needs and create personalized care plans.

Collaborate with healthcare providers, social workers, and other professionals to ensure quality care and effective service delivery.

Develop discharge plans and service plans for clients transitioning from care facilities.

Assist clients in accessing community resources such as housing, healthcare, and financial aid.

Regularly monitor and follow up on clients’ progress, adjusting plans as needed.

Coordination of Services

Facilitate communication between clients and service providers to ensure a smooth service delivery process.

Coordinate care by referring clients to social services, mental health programs, and support for substance abuse.

Ensure that all treatment plans align with client goals and regulatory requirements.

Work with human services and nonprofit organizations to address client needs.

Documentation and Reporting

Maintain accurate records of client interactions, service plans, and case management services using Microsoft Excel and other case management software.

Track client outcomes and prepare regular reports to ensure quality care and compliance with policies.

Document crisis intervention efforts and patient care plans to ensure continuity of care.

Advocacy and Client Support

Advocate for clients to ensure they receive appropriate services that meet their mental health and physical needs.

Provide support in navigating healthcare systems, including coordinating with healthcare providers and developing individualized treatment plans.

Offer crisis intervention and support during emergency situations to ensure client safety and stability.

Educate clients and their families about available resources and services.

Requirements and Skills

Strong communication skills, time management skills, and the ability to problem-solve and make decisions under pressure.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel, for maintaining case records and tracking clients’ progress.

Familiarity with local, state, and federal regulations related to social services and healthcare.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements