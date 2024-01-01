Job Summary

This auto mechanic job description outlines the key responsibilities and skills required for performing diagnostic tests and troubleshooting on various vehicle systems. Auto Mechanics ensure vehicles are in top working condition by performing repairs, preventive maintenance, and routine maintenance such as oil changes and checking fluid levels. Working in a repair shop or dealership, the mechanic inspects, repairs, and services automobiles to meet manufacturer and safety standards.

Responsibilities

Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

Diagnose issues with engines, transmissions, brake systems, electronic systems, and other components using diagnostic equipment.

Perform routine maintenance services such as oil changes, tune-ups, and brake pad replacements.

Conduct test drives and vehicle inspections to confirm issues and verify repairs.

Repair vehicles by replacing malfunctioning parts and conducting overhauls, including air conditioning and brake system repairs.

Complete preventive maintenance services to prolong vehicle lifespan and performance.

Tools and Equipment

Use hand tools, power tools, and computerized diagnostic equipment to conduct repairs.

Maintain and troubleshoot diagnostic equipment and report any malfunctions.

Follow safety guidelines to maintain a secure work environment.

Customer Communication and Documentation

Clearly communicate issues and repair options to customers, showcasing strong communication skills.

Provide cost estimates and explain automotive repair processes to customers.

Maintain detailed records of repairs, including diagnostic tests, parts used, and services performed.

Requirements and Skills

Strong problem-solving abilities for troubleshooting mechanical issues.

Ability to work with hand tools and diagnostic equipment to repair and maintain vehicles.

Excellent dexterity and stamina to lift heavy parts and work in a physically demanding environment.

Proficient in automotive technology systems and repair techniques, including brake systems and electronic systems.

Strong communication skills for explaining repairs to customers and team members.

Education, Experience, and Licensing Requirements