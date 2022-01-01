Workday + Workforce.com

Get payroll done on time without the stress.

Review and approve timesheets in Workforce.com, then with a few clicks, export them to Workday for quick and painless payroll processing.

There's lots involved in payroll that isn't done by payroll software.

Configure your most complex workforce management processes with clicks, not code. Tailor the Workforce.com system to all the nuances of your scheduling and timekeeping operations, while letting Workday handle payroll via our seamless integration.

Export timesheets securely.

Review and approve timesheets in Workforce.com, then export them to Workday for quick and painless payroll processing. Export timesheets per employee, or in a single batch comprising all employees. There are no files to download as timesheets are sent securely via Workday’s Pay Input API.

Sync employee data.

Every hour, all employee information in Workday is synced directly into Workforce.com - no need for data re-entry. Fields like employee names, cell phone numbers, job titles, pay cycles, certifications, and hourly rates are all applied in Workforce.com’s scheduling system.

Manage overriding rates.

Workforce.com helps you navigate a minefield of inconsistent pay rates. The system utilizes all overriding rates found in Workday, automatically applying them to the right employees on pay day without updating payroll data or altering defined pay groups.

Tailor Workforce.com to all the nuances of your scheduling and timekeeping operations, while letting Workday handle payroll via our seamless integration.

