Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Use Workforce.com to schedule shifts and generate timesheets, then when ready, simply export to Paycom for rapid payroll processing.
Automatically schedule shifts optimized for compliance, flexibility, and cost savings. To make these schedules, Workforce.com pulls employee records directly from Paycom, eliminating the need for data re-entry.
Push all your timesheets directly from Workforce.com into Paycom in just a few clicks. Export individually per employee, or in a single batch via Workforce.com’s intuitive dashboard.
Every hour, all employee information in Paycom syncs directly into Workforce.com. Fields like employee names, phone numbers, job titles, pay rates, and certifications all apply in Workforce.com’s scheduling & timekeeping systems.
Workforce.com automatically applies alternative rates found in Paycom to the right employees on payday, without disrupting payroll data or altering predefined pay groups.
Workforce management needs a personalized touch. Tailor the Workforce.com system to all the nuances of your scheduling and timekeeping needs, while letting Paycom handle payroll via our seamless integration.