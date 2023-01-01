Scheduling
Use Workforce.com to schedule shifts and generate timesheets, then when ready, simply export to Gusto for rapid payroll processing.
Using data from your employee library in Gusto, Workforce.com allows you to quickly create smarter shifts that prioritize factors like flexibility, cost savings, and compliance.
Push all your timesheets directly from Workforce.com into Gusto in just a few clicks. Export timesheets individually per employee, or in a single batch via Workforce.com’s intuitive dashboard.
Every hour, Workforce.com syncs with Gusto, keeping employee information up to date - no need for data re-entry. Fields like employee names, cell phone numbers, job titles, pay rates, certifications, and hourly rates are all applied in Workforce.com’s scheduling system.
Workforce.com accounts for variables like overtime rates, certifications, and break penalties, ensuring employees are scheduled and paid accurately.
Workforce management needs a personalized touch. Tailor the Workforce.com system to all the nuances of your scheduling and timekeeping needs, while letting Gusto handle payroll via our seamless integration.