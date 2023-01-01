Veterinary

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Schedule to patient appointments, predict staff turnover, and run payroll all in one system.
With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill vet tech and admin roles faster, then only schedule them when they're really needed. That way, you don't need to reduce available appointments or services.
Collect shift feedback, track absenteeism trends, and set maximum schedule hours so you identify and prevent burnout. No need to wait until burnout snowballs beyond fixing.
By forecasting appointment demand and applying staffing ratios, you can prevent unnecessary overtime and stop hidden overstaffing. You can then lower labor costs without compromising patient care quality.
Assign recurring maintenance checklists so you know your medical equipment is safe to use and not going to cause harm to patients or create legal liability concerns.
Automatically calculate overtime, on call pay, and shift differentials based on clock ins and role worked. Payroll can avoid manually rushing to calculate complex alternate rates, so you can run faster more accurate payroll.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Scheduling
Scheduling
Labor Forecasting
Communications
HR
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Payroll
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.