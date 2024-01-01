Several ways! You'll always know the right person is clocking in for their shift through pin codes, photo ID clock-in selfies, and biometric face scans. Beyond these precautions, you can enable GPS tracking, which pinpoints exactly where your associates punch in for work – meaning you’ll know if they clock in half an hour away in their homes. You can also enable geofencing, which prohibits all clock-ins through the app unless staff are physically on-site.