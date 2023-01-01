Quick Service Restaurants

Keep your crew fast & consistent across multiple locations.

Schedule staff to historical sales, fill callouts with shift swapping, and run payroll in the one system.

Book a call
Get started

8,134 + reviews

Stop being short staffed

  • With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you hire staff faster and only schedule them when they're really needed. With faster and smarter scheduling, you'll never sacrifice operating hours or customer service.

    Book a call

Reverse rising labor costs

  • Forecasted customer demand and staffing ratios allow you to prevent avoidable overtime and hidden overstaffing. You can then reduce labor costs without sacrificing service levels, even with increasing minimum wage laws.

    Book a call

Fix your lowest performing locations

  • Benchmark performance across every location and team. That way, you can identify exactly what you need to do to improve your lowest performing locations.

    Book a call

Stay compliant with food safety at scale

  • Set tasks to check temperatures, dispose of spoilage, and maintain kitchen equipment, so you know it's happening even if you're not there. That way you can turn away OSHA lawsuits, not customers.

    Book a call

Automate WOTC form submissions

  • Collect Work Opportunity Tac Credit Form 8850 details during self-service employee onboarding and automatically submit them to the IRS. It means you'll be able to get the tax credits without having to do all the manual paperwork.

    Book a call

What's Included

  • Want to learn more about a specific feature?

    Book a call

  • Scheduling

    Scheduling

    Labor Forecasting

    Communications

  • HR

    Applicant Tracking

    Onboarding

    HRIS

    Performance

    Engagement

  • Payroll

    Full Service Payroll

    Time & Attendance

    Wage & Hour Automation

Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.

Book a call
Get started

Want to see it in action?

Get a demo