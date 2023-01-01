Quick Service Restaurants

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Schedule staff to historical sales, fill callouts with shift swapping, and run payroll in the one system.
With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you hire staff faster and only schedule them when they're really needed. With faster and smarter scheduling, you'll never sacrifice operating hours or customer service.
Forecasted customer demand and staffing ratios allow you to prevent avoidable overtime and hidden overstaffing. You can then reduce labor costs without sacrificing service levels, even with increasing minimum wage laws.
Benchmark performance across every location and team. That way, you can identify exactly what you need to do to improve your lowest performing locations.
Set tasks to check temperatures, dispose of spoilage, and maintain kitchen equipment, so you know it's happening even if you're not there. That way you can turn away OSHA lawsuits, not customers.
Collect Work Opportunity Tac Credit Form 8850 details during self-service employee onboarding and automatically submit them to the IRS. It means you'll be able to get the tax credits without having to do all the manual paperwork.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
