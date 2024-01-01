Nursing Home Time & Attendance Software

Accurate timesheets. Real-time insights.

Capture clock-ins, automate PBJ reporting, and approve timesheets in one system.

Prevent incomplete timesheets

  • Track and alert managers to missing time punches, and enable staff to update missing times themselves using self-service. This stops incomplete timesheets from piling up and delaying payroll.

Automate your PBJ reporting

  • Easily generate Payroll Based Journal reports ready for audit, reducing manual effort and minimizing the risk of errors. Enhance your CMS 5 Star Quality Rating and achieve ACA compliance through better insight into staffing data.

Approve timesheets in minutes

  • Cross-reference employee time with scheduled hours so you can fix timesheets immediately and bulk-approve them in minutes. Don’t let time tracking errors hold up your payroll manager ever again.

Stop callouts and late clock ins

  • Monitor time punches in real-time and assign points for late arrivals and no-shows. Tracking trends in absenteeism like this keeps caregivers accountable and improves attendance across your workforce.

Pay hourly staff quickly & accurately

  • Automate the calculations of specialty pay, overtime rates, and meal penalties on time cards before payroll processing. Your payroll manager won't need to check every team member's pay rates so that hourly staff can be paid quickly and accurately.

Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s attendance tracking solution cost?

To find out what will work best for your business, visit our pricing page and request a quote.

Will I have access to a customer support team?

Workforce.com serves assisted living centers, long-term care facilities, home care agencies, and more. Healthcare organizations of all sizes, from 20-1000+ staff, use Workforce.com for attendance and workforce management. No matter your size or sector, you’ll be in good hands.

What else does Workforce.com offer?

Well, everything you need for managing shift workers! Workforce.com is an all-in-one Human Capital Management System. In other words, our software offers management tools for every step of the employee lifecycle, including hiring, onboarding, employee scheduling, time tracking, and payroll.

Does Workforce.com have an app?

Yes, Workforce.com’s user-friendly employee app is available on both IOS and Android mobile devices. Staff can use it to clock in for work, view and edit their timecards, submit time off requests, and update their personal details.

Does the Workfore.com time clock have any biometric functionality?

Yes – you may enable facial recognition on the time clock app if you choose. However, Workforce.com has many other non-biometric features in place to prevent time theft and buddy punching; namely photo ID clock ins, geofencing, GPS-stamped clock ins, and time clock pin codes.

