Hotel Payroll Software

  • Automate the calculation of shift differentials, overtime rates, and breaks on the timesheet, removing the need for manual verification of complex alternate rates by payroll. Mitigating staff payment errors in this way prevents a time-consuming payroll process.

Get staff details without double entry

  • Onboarding & Self-Service provides a platform where staff can independently update their information in the payroll system. This approach eliminates the need to re-enter employee data, chase new hires for W-4 forms, or experience payroll delays.

Never wait for approved timesheets

  • Alerts nudge staff to complete timesheets according to their scheduled hours, and managers receive daily reminders to approve them. You no longer have to track down staff for incomplete or pending approvals, helping you streamline pay runs.

Auto-split tips based on time worked

  • Automate the division of tip pools according to hours worked by each team member or location. This method eliminates the need for additional pay runs, ensuring staff are paid accurately and fairly.

Let staff do it themselves

  • Intuitive self-service enables staff to view their paystubs, timesheets, and PTO information immediately. You no longer need to act as an intermediary for your team to access their own information.

Frequently Asked Questions
How much does Workforce.com’s payroll solution cost?

To find out what will work best for your hospitality business, visit our pricing page and request a quote.

Is Workforce.com on-premise or cloud-based?

Workforce.com is completely cloud-based and is available on browsers, IOS, and Android. Access the platform anytime, anywhere, with no expensive hardware to maintain.

Does Workforce.com’s payroll service come with customer support?

Absolutely! When you first sign up for Workforce.com, you’ll get a dedicated implementation specialist to help you get started. Once you are running payroll smoothly, you’ll still have access to reliable 24/7 support whenever you have questions about our payroll features.

Can Workforce.com integrate with other HR software systems I currently use?

Yes, Workforce.com offers many integrations with external human resources, POS, and accounting software. However, since Workforce.com is an all-in-one software solution for hotels, it is best practice to use it for everything. This reduces the number of integrations your IT team needs to deal with. Check out the other modules Workforce.com offers today, including employee scheduling, applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management.

What size hotels use Workforce.com’s payroll management solution?

While everyone from small business owners to global enterprises use Workforce.com in the hospitality industry, most of our clients typically fall within the 20-300 staff range.

Does Workforce.com have a mobile app?

Yes, there is a user-friendly app available for both IOS and Android devices. While you cannot run payroll over the app, employees can use it to check their timesheets, request time-off, and look at their paychecks.

Can I view labor cost metrics in Workforce.com?

Yes, you can view payroll reports after every pay run and look back at how your costs are trending throughout the year. You can also view real-time metrics on attendance and wage costs throughout the day to improve your labor management capabilities. Customizable reporting like this helps your payroll team make informed decisions that affect profitability, but employee engagement and retention as well.

