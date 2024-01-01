Hospitality Employee Scheduling Software

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HR
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Quickly schedule staff to bookings & reservations, backfill callouts with shift swapping, and hit your labor cost goals.
With demand-based scheduling, you can match your staffing levels to anticipated sales and reservations. AI-driven predictions help you schedule more efficiently, meaning you'll always have the right amount of staff on hand to meet customer needs.
Stick to your budget with demand forecasts and map labor costs to sales in real time. Use staffing ratios to schedule smarter while decreasing your SPLH and avoiding unnecessary overtime.
With shift swapping, staff can instantly backfill themselves with other qualified team members if they can't make a shift. Managers won't waste time calling and texting every staff member to try and find a last minute replacement.
Post announcements, message teams, and send out schedule reminders – all in one place. Prevent confusion and communicate quickly with everyone connected in a single, centralized app.
Automatically validate shifts according to state and federal labor laws. Easily account for maximum hour rules, breaks, minor laws, Fair Workweek, and more to avoid penalties and improve employee satisfaction.
Workforce.com’s Time & Attendance module features a digital time clock that can be downloaded on any IOS or Android mobile device. Employees can use it to clock in and clock out of their shifts and even record breaks. The time clock also generates electronic timesheets every time it is used, and prevents time theft with geo-location settings and photo ID settings.
Yes, Workforce.com’s scheduling includes leave management. Your employees can request time off, view their leave balances, and view their upcoming vacation - all on a single mobile app, synced with their work schedule.
Yup! Through Workforce.com’s intuitive HR suite, store managers can onboard retail staff quickly via a self-service checklist. Once approved, new hires are immediately available for shift scheduling.
It’s pretty simple. A team member can request a replacement through the app if they can't make it to a shift. They can either select a coworker they would like to swap with, or they can send a notification out to all eligible staff. If they choose the latter, anyone can claim the shift with managerial approval.