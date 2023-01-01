Scheduling
Schedule staff to appointments booked, track hours worked, and run payroll all in the one system.
With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill hygenist and reception roles faster, then only schedule them when they're really needed. That way, you don't need to reduce available consultations.
Collect shift feedback, track absenteeism trends, and set maximum schedule hours so you identify and prevent burnout. No need to wait until burnout snowballs beyond fixing.
Assign recurring maintenance checklists so you know your dental equipment is safe to use, not going to cause harm to patients, and can last its full useful life.
By predicting patient demand and applying staffing ratios, you can prevent unnecessary overtime and stop hidden overstaffing. You can then lower labor costs without compromising patient care quality.
Track qualifications in your scheduling system, so you always know everyone working is qualified and up to date to work their duties. That way, you keep your patients safe, avoid lawsuits, and stay compliant with state boards.
