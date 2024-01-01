Daycare Staff Scheduling Software

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HR
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Cut down on scheduling time with labor forecasts and staffing ratios. Spend more time training and nurturing your childcare team.
Demand-based scheduling matches your staffing needs to child headcount for perfect ratios. AI-driven predictions help you schedule more efficiently, meaning you'll always have the right amount of team members on hand to run things smoothly.
Post announcements, message teams, and send shift notifications without texting or emailing. Prevent confusion and communicate quickly with everyone connected in a centralized mobile app.
See wage costs and overtime alerts for every shift and optimize your schedule as needed. Prevent overstaffing with demand forecasts, and pick cost-effective replacements for shift swaps – all without sacrificing your level of care.
With shift swapping and bidding, staff can instantly find qualified replacements if they have to call out of work. You won't waste time calling and texting every staff member to try and find coverage.
Staff can request leave, check their schedules, and update their personal details – all in one app. Self-service functionality makes caregivers' lives easier so they can be happy, confident, and productive on the job.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Employee Scheduling
Labor Forecasting
Task Management
Schedule Templates
Communications
Shift Swapping & Bidding
Leave Management
POS Integration
Auto-Scheduling
Labor Cost Reporting
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.
We offer a variety of plans, each varying in cost depending on staff count and features needed. Visit our pricing page to request a quote today.
Workforce.com’s Time & Attendance module features a digital time clock that can be downloaded on any IOS or Android device. Employees can clock in and out of their shifts via their phone, or they can clock in from a singular kiosk device (often a tablet with the app installed). The time clock also generates electronic timesheets every time it is used and prevents time theft with geo-location and photo ID settings.
When you pair Workforce.com’s Scheduling with its Time & Attendance module, you’ll get real-time attendance tracking across your whole childcare center. This means you can see who’s clocked in, late for work, or on break, at all times. You can also view time variances on timesheets and download attendance reports to see when and where staff don’t stick to their scheduled work hours.
All kinds, from small businesses to 5,000+ organizations. However, the majority of childcare businesses that use Workforce.com’s scheduling features tend to have 20-500 staff.
Yes, you can easily automate break scheduling on Workforce.com. Once you customize breaks according to your state laws and industry standards, you’ll be able to automatically apply them to every shift that you publish.
Yup! You’ll get a dedicated implementation consultant to help you set up your account when you first get started. After this, you’ll still have access to 24/7 support lines if you have questions about specific features.