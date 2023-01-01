Childcare Centers

Make workforce management child's play.

Schedule to minimum staffing ratios and qualifications, track hours worked, and run payroll in one system.

Eliminate short staffing

  • With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill teacher and aide roles faster, then only schedule them when they're really needed. That way, you don't need to reduce the number of children you can look after.

Only schedule qualified staff

  • Track qualifications like CDA certifications in your scheduling system, so you always know everyone working is qualified and up to date to work their duties. That way, you keep your children safe, avoid lawsuits, and stay compliant with state licensing agencies and DHHS.

Enforce minimum staffing ratios

  • Set staffing ratio requirements when making schedules and track real-time clock-ins so you know there will always be the minimum required staff in each room. No need to worry about fines or license penalties if you're not on site.

Reverse rising labor costs

  • By forecasting demand and applying staffing ratios, you can prevent unnecessary overtime and stop hidden overstaffing. You can then lower labor costs without compromising childcare quality.

Ensure center maintenance happens

  • Assign recurring task checklists so staff complete regular equipment and food safety checks. It means you know your center is safe even if you're not always on site.

  • Scheduling

    Scheduling

    Labor Forecasting

    Communications

  • HR

    Applicant Tracking

    Onboarding

    HRIS

    Performance

    Engagement

  • Payroll

    Full Service Payroll

    Time & Attendance

    Wage & Hour Automation

