Bars & Breweries

Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Run away labor costs are kicked. Here's a pint of forecasted sales and smarter scheduling instead.
With applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill roles faster and only schedule them when they're really needed – this way, you always have your best staff working at the most optimal times, without compromising on customer service or operating hours.
Forecast sales and weather to determine where and when you need to schedule team members. Use staffing ratios to avoid scheduling unnecessary overtime and save on labor costs to increase your margins.
With shift swapping, messaging, and announcements all on one app, your staff can instantly backfill themselves with other qualified team members if they can't make it to a shift. Managers don't need to waste time combing through on-call lists to find last minute replacements.
Assign task checklists to qualified staff to ensure beer lines are cleaned, equipment is sanitized, and vehicles are inspected – even when you aren't around.
Split tip pools based on hours worked and customize percentages for bartenders and back-of-house staff. Automate any tip policy to confidently pay staff fairly for their time.
Want to learn more about a specific feature?
Scheduling
Scheduling
Labor Forecasting
Communications
HR
Applicant Tracking
Onboarding
HRIS
Performance
Engagement
Payroll
Full Service Payroll
Time & Attendance
Wage & Hour Automation
Still have questions? Want to learn more? Schedule a time with one of our product specialists.