Apparel & Fashion

Schedule to foot traffic, benchmark store performance, track hours worked, and run payroll in one system.
With hourly staff applicant tracking and demand-based scheduling, you can fill seaonsal associate roles faster and only schedule them when they're actually needed. That way, you don't need to reduce your service or operating hours.
Track sales against staffing in real-time, so your managers know when they can send staff home early. It means your managers have tools to increase sales per labor hour right away, rather than wait for end of month reporting.
Forecasted customer foot traffic and staffing ratios allow you to prevent avoidable overtime and hidden overstaffing. You can then reduce labor costs without sacrificing service levels or opening hours.
Analyze attendance trends and collect shift feedback so you can quickly identify at-risk staff before they quit and immediately address the issue. It means you have more experienced staff and have less pressure to recruit.
Automatically calculate overtime rates, shift differentials, and paid + unpaid breaks on the timesheet so payroll never needs to manually check complex alternate rates. It stops you from incorrectly paying staff and speeds up payroll.
