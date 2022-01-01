Workforce.com is committed to comply with and respect the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect on the 25th of May 2018. This regulation represents some of the most significant changes to privacy legislation in recent times. Its intent is to give European citizens more control over their personally identifiable information (PII).

Below is a summary of security measures that Workforce uses to keep your data safe.

Subprocessor Information

Workforce.com currently uses third-party Subprocessors to provide our service and support our customers. Before engaging any Subprocessor, Workforce.com evaluates their privacy, security, and confidentiality practices, and executes an agreement implementing it's applicable obligations.

This section contains information about the identity, role, and location of each Subprocessor.