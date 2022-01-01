Workforce.com is committed to comply with and respect the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect on the 25th of May 2018. This regulation represents some of the most significant changes to privacy legislation in recent times. Its intent is to give European citizens more control over their personally identifiable information (PII).
Below is a summary of security measures that Workforce uses to keep your data safe.
Workforce.com currently uses third-party Subprocessors to provide our service and support our customers. Before engaging any Subprocessor, Workforce.com evaluates their privacy, security, and confidentiality practices, and executes an agreement implementing it's applicable obligations.
This section contains information about the identity, role, and location of each Subprocessor.
|Entity Name
|Subprocessing Activity
|Data Location
|Amazon Web Services
|Hosting Services
|Germany or Australia
|EPI Capital Pty Ltd (t/a Tanda)
|Software Development & Support
|Australia
|Workforce.com Inc
|Software Development & Support
|United States
|Twilio
|SMS Gateway
|United States
|Mandrill
|United States
|Google Workspace
|File hosting
|Australia
|Atlassian
|Project Management & Monitoring
|Australia
|PG Analyze
|Database Performance Analysis
|United States
|Mailtrap
|Email Testing
|United States
|Github
|Version Control
|United States
|Intercom
|Livechat, email, help site
|United States
|Salesforce
|CRM
|Japan
|Workplace
|Internal Messaging
|USA
|Ask Nicely
|NPS software
|United States
|Zapier
|Integration software
|United States
|Logentries
|Product usage logging software
|United States
|TalkDesk
|Call centre software
|United States
|Gong
|Meeting recording software
|United States
|Dekra
|Customer support services
|Croatia
|Tanda Workforce Solutions
|Customer support services
|Philliphines
|Chargebee
|Customer Billing
|United States
|Go Cardless Limited
|Payment processing
|United States
|Xero
|Accounting (Billing contacts only)
|Australia
|Metabase
|Event analysis
|United States
|Grafana
|System Analytics
|United States
|Amplitude
|Product Usage Analytics
|United States
|Elando
|Machine Learning
|United States