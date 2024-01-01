Employee Termination Letter Templates

Termination letter due to cause

(Date)



Subject line: Notice of termination



Dear (employee name),



This letter is to inform you that your employment as (name of position) at (company name) is officially terminated effective (date of termination).



You have been terminated due to the following reasons:



(A detailed list or explanation of why you are terminating the employee. Include timelines, incident reports, investigation details, a list of policies violated, and other relevant information.)



Please surrender the following by (date):



(a list of company property endorsed to the employee)



Access to (platforms and tools) will also be revoked by (date and time).



Please expect to receive your last pay by (date). Your final paycheck will include (salary, leave encashment, or other benefits). A detailed computation breakdown will also be provided.



In addition, keep in mind that you have signed (agreements or policies such as confidentiality agreements, NDAs, and non-compete documents). Attached are copies of said documents for your reference.



If you have any questions, you may contact (name of company representative) at (contact details).



Regards,

(Name), (Position)

(Company name)

Termination letter due to layoffs

(Date)



Subject line: Company layoff



Dear (employee name),



We regret to inform you that (name of company) needs to let some of its employees go due to (reason for laying off). Unfortunately, your role is affected, and we would need to end your employment effective on (date).



We understand this will cause challenges for you, and we intend to make the offboarding process smooth for everyone.



We also request you return the following company-issued items on or before (date):



(a list of company property endorsed to the employee)



Please be informed that your access to (company tools and platforms) will be revoked by (date).



We appreciate the time you have worked with us and wish you all the best in the future.



For any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact (name of company representative) at (contact details).



Regards,

(Name), (Position)

(Company name)

Termination letter ending contract

(Date)



Subject line: End of contract



Dear (name),



Please be informed that we no longer require your services by (date).



We thank you for providing us with excellent (type of service), but due to (reasons), we had to end our contract.



Please submit all pending deliverables by (date). We will settle all outstanding bills by (date), so please send all invoices by (date).



In addition, please be advised that you will lose access to (company-owned platforms and tools) by (date).



Once again, we thank you for your time working with us. We wish you all the best in your future projects.



Please feel free to reach out to (name) at (contact information) if you have any questions.



Sincerely,

(Name)

(Position), (Company Name)