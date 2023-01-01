Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Stop spending hours reconciling reimbursements and out-of-pocket expenses. The Workforce.com Expense Management Card allows you to track employee expenses, allocate budgets, and gain complete visibility into spending, all in real time.
Issue digital and physical spend cards for employees with one click. You'll eliminate out-of-pocket expenses and the need for re-imbursements, all while gaining visibility and financial reporting.
Leverage the location and cost center information you use for labour costs to reduce data maintenance and efficiently code expenses. No more duplication. Sync reconciled transactions into your accounting system and save hours every month end.
Get instant notifications when transactions are made, set budgets for individual employees or teams, block spending made off the clock. This ensures that employees are only making purchases that align with the work they do.