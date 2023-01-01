The Climbing Academy reduced admin & eliminated payroll errors using Workforce.com

Started in Bristol during 2008, The Climbing Academy were inspired to develop climbing walls that enable anyone and everyone to access the sport and are passionate about building communities through climbing. Since then, they have grown to five locations across the UK and with that growth, realised they required a new platform to help schedule their staff, process payroll efficiently and eliminate manual administration from their day-to-day. Watch the video below to learn more about how Workforce.com has helped achieve their goals.