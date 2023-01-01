Customers    /    Waylands Yard

How Waylands Yard is changing employee and customer experience with Workforce.com

Waylands Yard is a speciality coffee shop in the heart of Worcester. See how they achieved further growth and scale by streamlining their workforce management practices.

Products used

  • Scheduling
  • Time and Attendance
  • Employee App
  • Shift Replacement
  • Labor Compliance
  • 50  Staff

    OVERVIEW

    Waylands Yard started off as a small coffee shop which has now expanded rapidly and providing other meals during the day. With growth saw new recruitment drive and an efficient way of managing their processes. Waylands Yard turned to Workforce.com for the perfect solution which was implemented in a matter of few weeks.

    “To have all of that in one place with Workforce.com saves us hours” ”

