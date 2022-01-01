Never compromise on scheduling again. Workforce.com gives frontline and executive teams the insights they need to make better decisions, all while integrating with your existing HRIS systems.
When you're using a legacy system, comparing forecasted labour spend with actual can take weeks. Comparing that spend with revenue to calculate sales-per-labor-hour is even harder.
Our custom BI dashboards give you visibility into labour spending as it happens. Set budgets for specific locations & regions, then drill down to the root cause of any variance.
Never worry about complying with complex labour regulations again. Break compliance and fair work week are handled for your frontline managers.
Clock-in questions help you reach employees on the ground, and integrations to your HCM & payroll systems keep PTO and timesheets balances insync automatically.
From employment contracts, timesheets, benefits, to labour laws, there’s lot's involved in payroll — it can leave you with hours of work.
With integrations to your existing payroll platforms, Workforce.com gives you the tools you need to solve business and compliance challenges, bringing clarity to all stakeholders.
— Martin Steenks, Frachise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands
Frontline leaders have the biggest leverage over profitability — they shouldn't be spending hours on rota changes, managing shift swaps, or deciphering overtime rules.
Manage shift swaps on the go, see who's clocking in late, and pin down overtime risk with our Mobile App. With Live Insights they'll see real-time spend against revenue, and make better labour decisions in the moment.
By empowering staff to manage their availability and leave, the Workforce.com mobile app reduces admin time and boosts employee satisfaction.
Employees can view their rota, clock-in via GPS, leave end-of-shift feedback, and offer up shifts to swap — job satisfaction goes up, and time spent managing call outs goes down.