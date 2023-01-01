TrustID + Workforce.com

Fast & accurate Right to Work checks.

Issue digital Right to Work checks for new employees directly from Workforce.com through TrustID, a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP).

Stay compliant and avoid heavy fines

Comply with UK legislation effortlessly and avoid the risk of facing serious penalties like £20,000 per employee. TrustID’s Right to Works checks make sure every new staff member has a right to work in the UK.

Complete checks quickly & accurately.

TrustID’s expedited Right to Work check service has a target-to-complete goal of just 1 hour, enabling you to swiftly and correctly verify the eligibility of new staff members for UK employment.

Give the best onboarding experience to new staff.

Provide new staff members with a best-in-class onboarding experience, eliminate manual tasks like managing physical documents, and easily track where employees are within the onboarding process.

Securely developed & maintained inhouse

Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our partner integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.

Time tracking minus the tedious admin.

Case Study: Payroll in 1/4 of the time.

" It's allowed us to build up data on staff costings. It just saves so much time. Payroll 8 years ago was a 3 or 4 day job, we can now move it through in hours."

— Richard Weeks, General Manager, Hunley Hotel & Golf Club

