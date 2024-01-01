Scheduling
TiPJAR is a certified Workforce.com partner that enables you to distribute tips according to your staff fairly, easily, and with compliance.
The upcoming Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act doesn’t have to be scary. By integrating TiPJAR with Workforce, you can distribute tips accurately under the upcoming new legislation, keeping you protected from fines and keeping staff happier.