TiPJAR + Workforce.com

Fair and hassle-free tip distribution.

TiPJAR is a certified Workforce.com partner that enables you to distribute tips according to your staff fairly, easily, and with compliance.

Book a call
Create free account

Ensure compliance with upcoming legislation.

The upcoming Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act doesn’t have to be scary. By integrating TiPJAR with Workforce, you can distribute tips accurately under the upcoming new legislation, keeping you protected from fines and keeping staff happier.



Coming Soon

See solutions for CFOs & HRIS, learn how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Book a call
Get started

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

Book a call
Try Workforce.com today