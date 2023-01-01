Scheduling
Time & Attendance
Forecasting
HRIS
Shift Management
Task Management
Performance Management
Employee Engagement
Import and combine OrderMate sales data with your rotas for more cost-efficient schedules.
Frontline managers instinctively know that the best rota for next week isn't always the same one from last week. With OrderMate POS connected to Workforce.com, scheduling teams can use real sales data to build rotas that match their forecasted demand.
Pull revenue and itemised sales data from your OrderMate POS, then use Workforce.com's demand modifiers to build schedules tailored to SPLH sales per labour hour. Adjust the demand slider, and never worry about being understaffed again.
Once OrderMate sales data is synced to Workforce.com, it's easy to accurately forecast upcoming demand, and build the best schedule. With the most up to date revenue data, the optimal rota can be built automatically.
Our team of implementation engineers build and maintain our point of sale integrations. Every integration has stringent testing and error monitoring, to ensure that it works when you need it most.
— Martin Steenks, Franchise Operations Director, Domino's Netherlands