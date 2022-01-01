Bar & Restaurant Scheduling Software

Create employee schedules for your restaurant in minutes.

Simplify employee scheduling, improve team communication, optimize labor costs, and simplify payroll in this scheduling platform for restaurants and bars.

Automatic restaurant scheduling in a few clicks.

  • Cut down the scheduling process from hours to minutes. Give your managers online scheduling software that allows them to build shifts with drag-and-drop tools.

  • Certain schedules staying consistent over time? Create templates or simply copy and paste to succeeding weeks or periods.

Save on labor costs with demand based scheduling.

  • Avoid unnecessary overtime hours. Integration with your POS allows the platform to see historical sales data and determine appropriate staffing levels.

  • Make cost-efficient choices while scheduling. Employee hourly rates are displayed as you build shifts.

  • With the Live Wage Tracker, restaurant owners and managers can optimize schedules in real-time so you can control labor spending without compromising customer service.

Easily address last-minute scheduling changes and conflicts.

  • Cover unexpected absences through online shift swapping. In a few clicks, offer open shifts to qualified staff.

  • Managers don’t have to be stuck in the back room. With their mobile devices, they can manage schedules, approve leaves, and offer shift swaps.

Ensure transparency and clear communication.

  • Promptly send schedule updates and changes to staff via email, SMS, or the Workforce.com app.

  • Use in-app shift feedback features to identify what went well and what could improve in terms of staffing levels.

  • Provide an app where all employees from managers to line cooks to wait staff can communicate with the team.

  • Let employees see upcoming shifts, request PTO, and offer shift swaps in one mobile app.

Saving on labor hours and costs

Case Study: Cutting labor spend

Domino’s Israel saved 25,000 hours in 6 months and increased sales per labor hour by 11% with Workforce.com.

" For me, it’s a revolution. We saw good progress in the efficiency of our stores."

— Aerie Elbaz, COO, Domino’s Israel

Integrate with your POS, payroll, and HR systems

Integrate your current tools with our system for faster, more efficient workforce management operations, while providing robust scheduling & attendance for frontline teams.

Learn about how it works, see how customers felt before & after, or if you're ready to get started —

